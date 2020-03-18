Kavitha Files Papers for Local Bodies MLC Seat

Hyderabad: Former MP K Kavitha today filed her nominations for MLC post under local bodies seat, in the Collectorate here.

Minister V Prashant Reddy, MLAs B Ganesh Gupta, Bajireddy Goverdhan, Shakeel, Gampa Goverdhan and others accompanied Kavitha when she filed the nominations.

The seat fell vacant following the disqualification of MLC Bhupathi Reddy, for joining the Congress from the ruling party.

The election for the seat will be held on April 7. Last date for nominations is on March 19 and withdrawals is March 23.

TRS Supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has selected his daughter for the MLC seat. Earlier Rao held discussions with the party leaders on the party nominee for the seat. As the party leaders favoured her, KCR took a decision finalising Kavitha’s name.

The TRS boss has chosen K Keshava Rao and KR Suresh Reddy for two Rajya Sabha seats instead of giving one seat to Kavitha.

