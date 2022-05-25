Kavitha to address national women legislators conference on May 27

Hyderabad: The ruling TRS party leader MLC and former Member of Parliament from Kalvakuntla Kavitha will address a session on “Under-representation of Women in Decision Making bodies” on may 27. The event is in being hosted by Kerala Legislative Assembly.

MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha along with Ritu Khanduri, Who is the Speaker Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha, Annie Raje, who is from the National Federation of Indian Women, will be addressing the session and Remya Haridas, who is the Member of Parliament will moderate the session.

National women legislators conference, Kerala will be held in Tiruvanathapuram from 25th to 27th May, 2022.