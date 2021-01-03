Kavitha urges Centre to honour Savitribai Phule

Hyderabad, Jan 3 : Telangana Legislative Council member K. Kavitha on Sunday urged Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani to honour social reformer Savitribai Phule, wife of social activist Jyotirao Phule, by establishing a chair in a university.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader made the request on the occasion of 190th birth anniversary of Phule.

“On the 190th birth anniversary of social reformer Savithribai Phule, I sincerely request her name to be added to the list of eminent women chairs to be established,” tweeted Kavitha, who is daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

In January 2020, Smriti Irani had announced that chairs will be set up in universities in the name of 10 eminent women personalities. The list, however, missed out on one of the first reformers and indeed the first women reformer Savitribai Phule that India had.

