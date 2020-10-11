Kavitha visits Yousufain Dargah ahead MLC by-poll result

Hyderabad: TRS leader and former MP Kavitha today offered prayers at Yousufain Dargah in Nampally on Sunday. She made a visit to the focus Dargah as the Nizamabad MLC by-poll results to be announced on October 12, Monday.

Kavitha had offered Chadar at the Dargah to mark the pay obeisance. On this occasion the police have made elaborate security arrangements at Dargah.

She used to offer rituals at the Dargah site ahead of any polls. Home Minister, Mahamood Ali, Wakf Board Chairman Saleem and other TRS leaders welcomed her. The TRS leaders expressed hope that she will win the polls.

Kavitha fought the polls against congress Subash Reddy, BJP Lakshmi Narayana in local body MLC by-poll in Nizamabad segment.