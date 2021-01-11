Kazakh ruling party grabs over 70% of vote: Exit poll

Nur-Sultan, Jan 11 : An exit poll revealed on Monday that Kazakhstan’s ruling Nur Otan Party has secured 71.97 per cent of the vote cast during Sunday’s parliamentary elections.

The Ak Zhol Democratic Party grabbed 10.18 per cent of the vote, followed by the People’s Party of Kazakhstan with 9.03 per cent, according to the poll conducted by the “Public Opinion” Research Institute.

Meanwhile, the Auyl Party and the Adal Party did not pass the seven-vote threshold to enter parliament, reports Xinhua news agency.

During his visit to the campaign headquarters, Chairman of the Nur Otan Party Nursultan Nazarbayev offered congratulations on the Party’s sweeping victory in the elections.

Nazarbayev, who also served as the first President of Kazakhstan, said the elections took place as the country marks the 30th anniversary of its independence.

With the Nur Otan Party, Kazakhstanis are able to advance the country’s development, he added.

A total of 312 candidates contested for 98 seats in the lower house of the parliament, or Majilis, on Sunday.

The final results will be announced by the Central Election Commission no later than January 17.

Kazakhstan amended its legislation in 2020 by allocating a mandatory 30 per cent quota for women and young people in the Majilis to encourage their participation in politics.

The Kazakh Parliament consists of two chambers: the upper Senate and the lower Majilis.

The lower house consists of 107 deputies who serve a five-year term.

Among them, 98 are elected directly from party lists during the election, while the remaining nine are elected by the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan, an advisory body representing the country’s major ethnic groups.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.