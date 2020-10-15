Kaziranga National Park to reopen on Oct 21

The park is thronged by domestic and international tourists in large numbers for its famed one-horned rhinos.

MansoorPublished: 16th October 2020 1:15 am IST

Guwahati: The iconic Kaziranga National Park in Assam will reopen from October 21 after being shut since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the monsoon season, officials said.

Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve will be opened for the current tourist season on 21st October 2020. The opening ceremony will commence from 11 am onwards. Hon’ble Chief Minister of Assam will grace the occasion,” KNP said on its Facebook page.

In September, the Assam government had approved the expansion of the park totaling 3,053 hectares.

Source: PTI

