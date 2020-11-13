KBC 12: IPS officer Mohita Sharma becomes second woman to win 1 Cr

Mumbai: Days after Delhi based Nazia Nasim took home prize money of Rs 1 crore, the viewers of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 12 will witness a second woman crorepati. An IPS officer, Mohita Sharma, is going to become KBC 12’s second contestant to win the prize of Rs. 1 crore.

The episode featuring Mohita Sharma will be airing on November 17 at 9 pm.

Mohita Sharma is an IPS officer from Kangra, Himachal Pradesh. She is currently residing in Delhi. She did her schooling from Delhi Public School (D.P.S), Dwarka, and did her graduation in electronics and communication engineering from Bhartiya Vidyapeeth College.

The latest promo clip dropped by Sony TV shows Mohita Sharma winning Rs 1 crore prize money. In the video, we see the show host Amitabh Bachchan asking the contestant to proceed with caution as the Rs 1 crore question approaches.

Mohita Sharma can be seen saying that whatever prize money she wins, she would feel happy about playing a good game when she would go to sleep at night.

Later, the promo gives glimpse of Mohita’s victory as Big B in his inimitable style announces “ek crore”.

Mohita will further go on to play for the next question which is the 16th question for Rs 7 crore jackpot.

Will Mohita be able to answer the tough question correctly, and become the first Rs. 7 crore winner of the season, is yet to be seen which will be aired on November 17.

A communications manager from Delhi, Nazia Nasim won Rs 1 crore on Wednesday’s episode and earned a standing ovation from show host Amitabh Bachchan after cracking the question without any lifeline.

The question for Rs 1 crore question was:

Which of these actresses once won a National Film Award for Best Female Playback singer?

A) Deepika Chikhlia B) Roopa Ganguly C) Neena Gupta and D) Kirron Kher

And Nazia answers it correctly, with the answer being ‘Roopa Ganguly’.