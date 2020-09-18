KBC 12 likely to begin on September 28; Promos released

Mumbai: Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 (KBC 12) may begin in this month. Although, the premiere date has not been announced officially, sources close to the show said that KBC will begin on 28th September, India Today reported.

Zindagi mein chahe jo ho, himmat mar haro. Jo bhi ho setback ka jawaab #comeback se do. #KBC12 shuru ho raha hai jald hee sirf Sony TV par. @SrBachchan @SPNStudioNEXT pic.twitter.com/PGv1EnAvd0 — sonytv (@SonyTV) September 12, 2020

Where to watch KBC 12

The show will be telecast from Monday to Friday at 9 p.m. It can be watched either on Sony TV or SonyLiv App.

On SonyLiv App, subscribers of premier services can watch the show live.

Jio and Airtel subscribers can watch the show for free on Jio TV and Airtel TV respectively.

Selection

Due to coronavirus pandemic, contestants were selected online. All stages starting from registration to auditions were completed online.

Amitabh Bachchan at KBC 12 set

Amitabh Bachchan, who is back at work after recently recovering from Covid-19, is taking no chances on the sets and following due protection norms against the virus.

In a new Instagram picture, Big B can be seen wearing a face shield.

“Be safe .. and be in protection,” he captioned the image.

The Bollywood icon was hospitalised after testing Covid-19 positive in July, and discharged after testing negative on August 2.