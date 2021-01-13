KBC 12: List of questions that allowed Afsheen Naaz to win Rs 25,00,000

Mumbai: With another entertainment-packed episode Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 (KBC) on Tuesday night, host Amitabh Bachchan welcomed the roll-over contestant Afsheen Naaz on the hotseat.

Afsheen Naaz is an assistant professor from Chattisgarh. She played really well and gave correct answers to 13 questions which allowed her to take home the prize money of Rs 25 lakhs. On the 14th question, she decided to quit the game as she wasn’t sure about the answer and didn’t wanted to take a risk.

Here’s are the questions that Afsheen Naaz answered correctly

Q. Which beverage is also known as taak, ghol, majjiga, and mattha in different parts of the country? A. Mahua

B. Apong

C. Rasam

D. Chhaach Correct answer: D. Chhaach

Q: In which film was Abhimanyu Singh, the vice-captain of the Indian cricket team, dumped by his girlfriend Preeti? A. Stumped

B. Azhar

C. Chak De! India

D. Di Bole Hadippa! Correct answer: C. Chak De! India

Q: Which physicist is credited with the development of the atomic bomb? A. J Robert Oppenheimer

B. Albert Einstein

C. Richard Feynman

D. Stephan Hawking Correct answer: A. J Robert Oppenheimer

Q: Which of these cities was once briefly known as Bhagyanagar? A. Bengaluru

B. Vadodara

C. Srinagar

D. Hyderabad Correct answer; D. Hyderabad

Q: For excellence in which sport did Ashok win the Arjuna Award in 2020? A. Golf

B. Chess

C. Weightlifting

D. Cycling Correct answer: A. Golf

Question that made Afsheen Naaz to win Rs 25 L on KBC

Q. Which of these companies is not named after its founder? A. Ford Motor Company

B. Toyota Motor Corporation

C. Hyundai Motor Company

D. Honda Motor Company Correct answer: C. Hyundai Motor Company

Rs 50 Lakh question that she couldn’t answer

Q: Who was made the commander of the American- British-Dutch-Australian Command of the Allied Forces in 1942? A. Lord Willingdon

B. Lord Linlithgow

C. Lord Wavell

D. Lord Mountbatten Correct answer: C. Lord Wavell

Crorepatis of KBC 12

Till date, four female contestants have won Rs 1 crore. Neha Shah is the fourth crorepati of this season KBC. Before Neha, three female contestants Nazia Nasim, IPS officer Mohita Sharma and Anupa Das have won Rs 1 crore on the show