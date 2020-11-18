KBC 12: Rs 1 crore jackpot question that made Mohita Sharma second crorepati

Mumbai: Popular Indian quiz reality shown Kaun Banega Crorepati season 12 hosted by superstar Amitabh Bachchan started airing from September 28. The show got its first crorepati Nazia Nasim on November 11. Just a week later, Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Mohita Sharma became the second contestant on the show to win the Rs 1 crore.

Mohita Sharma IPS

Mohita Sharma is an IPS officer from Kangra, Himachal Pradesh. She is currently residing in Delhi. She did her schooling from Delhi Public School (D.P.S), Dwarka, and did her graduation in electronics and communication engineering from Bhartiya Vidyapeeth College.

She is currently posted in the Jammu Kashmir Cadre as an Assistant Superintendent of Police in Bari Brahmana (Samba).

Mohita Sharma is married to an Indian Forest Service officer Rushal Garg and credited her husband for encouraging her to be on the show.

Mohita Sharma played an impressive game and received praises form Amitabh Bachchan. In fact, she had all three of her lifelines intact till the question for Rs 25 lakh was posed.

Check out the Rs 1 crore and Rs 7 crore questions which were presented to Mohita Sharma.

Rs 1 crore question

Which of these explosives was first patented in 1898 by German chemist Georg Friedrich Henning and first used in World War II? The options were: HMX, RDX, TNT and PETN The correct answer was: RDX.

Mohita took the help of the expert for the episode, journalist Pankaj Pachauri, for the Rs 1 crore question

And we have the second crorepati of season 12! With the help of lifeline, #AskTheExpert and her profound knowledge, Mohita bags 1 Crore. We congratulate her on this historic win. @SrBachchan @SPNStudioNEXT pic.twitter.com/Mk6MrsGC8W — sonytv (@SonyTV) November 17, 2020

Rs 7 crore jackpot question Mohita Sharma could not answer

Launched in 1817, which of these ships built by the Wadia Group in Bombay is the oldest British warship still afloat? The options were: HMS Minden, HMS Cornwallis, HMS Trincomalee and HMS Meanee The correct answer was: HMS Trincomalee.

Watch our second Crorepati MOHITA SHARMA attempt the #Sawaal7CroreKa in #KBC12 tonight at 9 pm only on Sony TV. @SrBachchan @SPNStudioNEXT pic.twitter.com/chebhiAXx8 — sonytv (@SonyTV) November 17, 2020

After winning Rs 1 crore, Mohita Sharma still had one lifeline ‘Flip the question’ remaining. However, she couldn’t use it, since those reaching the final question cannot use any lifelines.