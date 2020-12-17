KBC 12: Rs 1 crore question that 12-year-old Anamaya failed to answer

Mumbai: A quiz-based Indian reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati season 12 hosted by superstar Amitabh Bachchan, has been hosting a Students Special Week which is facilitated by Vedantu, a live online learning platform. Wednesday’s episode of KBC 12 welcomed a 12-year-old Anamaya Dibakar to the hot seat opposite Big B.

Anamaya Diwakar and his dream for fancy cars

In the introduction, a seventh standard kid, Anamaya Diwakar shared his huge liking for cars and dreams of opening his own car manufacturing company in the future. He shared that he has actually written down on a piece of paper the names of 72 of his dream cars and has kept that in his cupboard. He then went on to name his top five favourite cars.

He revealed that his dream is to manufacture his own cars. With the money won on KBC , Anamaya Diwakar wants to invest the money to open his own car company and give a share of the winning amount in charity to help the needy.

Anamaya Diwakar impressed Big B with his confidence and knowledge while answering the questions. He played brilliantly and reached Rs 1 crore. And in spite of having saved one lifeline till the end, Anamaya wasn’t unsure of the answer. Unwilling to take the risk, he quit the show and took home a prize money of Rs 50 lakh.

The question for Rs 1 Crore which was related to Mahabharat was:

Which son of Karna survived the Kurukshetra War and took part in Yudhishthira’s Ashwamedha Yagya? A. Vrishaketu

B. Satyasena

C. Vrishasena

D. Vrihanta The answer was: Vrishaketu

However, Anamaya Diwakar amazed Big B with his knowledge about cars.