KBC 12: Rs 7 crore question which Nazia Nasim couldn’t answer

Mumbai: The Indian Television game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 got its first crorepati in Nazia Nasim, a feminist from Jharkand, curently residing in Delhi.

Who is Nazia Nasim?

Nazia Nasim who works as a communication manager with Royal Enfield, he called herself a feminist and proclaimed that she was raised by a feminist father and that she is married to a feminist husband. Nazia Nasim is a mother of a nine-year old boy.

Latest episode of KBC 12

Wednesday’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 turned out to be a milestone one for this season. Nazia Nasim won Rs 1 crore on Wednesday’s episode and earned a standing ovation from show host Amitabh Bachchan.

The episode began with Nazia continuing the game from last night. She had won ₹ 40,000 on Tuesday’s episode and took the questions leading up to the 11th one head-on – Nazia Nasim didn’t opt for any lifeline till the 11th question.

Rs 1 crore question

Nazia Nasim ran out of lifelines by the time she tackled the ₹ 1 crore question but answered it correctly and turned out to be the first crorepati of Kaun Banegra Crorepati 12.

The question for Rs 1 crore question was: Which of these actresses once won a National Film Award for Best Female Playback singer? A) Deepika Chikhlia B) Roopa Ganguly C) Neena Gupta and D) Kirron Kher The correct answer was: Roopa Ganguly.

She answered the question with out any life line and cracked it

Rs 7 crore question that Nazia Nasim couldn’t answer

Amitabh Bachchan presented the question for Rs 7 crore in front of Nazia and she decided to quit the show as she was unaware of the answer. The jackpot question for Rs 7 crore was.

Who is the first woman and also the former astronaut to reach the deepest point of the ocean, Mariana Trench? A) Sally Ride, B) Valentina Tereshkova C) Svetlana Savitskaya D) Kathryn D Sullivan The correct answer was: Kathryn D Sullivan

Apart from Rs 1 crore in her bank account, Nazia also took home a chocolate hamper, a Diwali gift and a scholarship for her son.

In an interview with Indian Express, Nazia Nasim opened up about her big win, her family’s reaction and meeting Big B. She also revealed how she plans to use her prize money. Watch the complete video below: