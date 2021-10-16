KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan announces second crorepati [Video]

Mumbai: The popular quiz-based reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 (KBC 13) has finally got its second crorepati of the season. For the unversed, Himani Bundela became the first crorepati in August as she took home Rs 1 crore. However, she failed to answer Rs 7 crore question.

The new promo of KBC 13 shared by Sony TV on its social media handle shows the contestant, whose name has not been revealed yet, answering the 14th question of Rs 1 crore right. The teaser begins with host Amitabh Bachchan and the contestant in conversation.

Later, Big B shows him all the options to the question while he tries to figure out which answer is right. The jackpot question to has not been revealed in the promo. After he settles on option D Amitabh exclaims ‘ek crore’ in his own style. This left the contestant shocked and his excitement knows no bounds. Watch the video here:

#KBC13 ke manch par phir ek baar aane wala hai woh pal, jab koi contestant khelega ₹7 crore ka sawaal, par kya sahi uttar dekar woh jeetenge ₹7 crore? Jaanne ke liye dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati, Mon-Fri, raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par.#SawaalJoBhiHoJawaabAapHiHo @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/1ABbJTdBGE — sonytv (@SonyTV) October 16, 2021

This episode of KBC 13 is expected to air in the coming week.

Previously, other contestants — Hussain Vohra, Savita Bhati and Pranshu Tripathi quit with Rs 50 lakh after being stumped by the Rs 1 crore question.