Amitabh Bachchan asked Badshah whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, the reason behind his stage name.

'KBC 13': Badshah shares the story behind his stage name

Mumbai: Rapper Badshah reveals the story behind his stage name on the show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’. He appears as a special guest along with singer Neha Kakkar for the ‘Shaandaar Shukriya’ episode.

During a conversation, host Amitabh Bachchan asked Badshah whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, the reason behind his stage name.

Revealing the reason behind having ‘Badshah’ as his stage name, the rapper said: “I initially had a name ‘Cool Equal’ which was my e-mail ID, I then used it as my stage name. After that, I was looking to change the name and look for a new stage name. I am a big fan of Shah Rukh sir (Shah Rukh Khan) and around that time, his film ‘Badshah’ (1999) was released. From then on, my stage name, ‘Badshah’ was born.”

Later, Big B asked Badshah that if he was a rapper, what would his stage name be? To this Badshah said: “AB Baby.”

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

