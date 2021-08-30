KBC 13: Chargesheet filed against contestant for taking part in show

Mumbai: The Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) season 13 kick started on August 23. The game show successfully completed its first week and even got season’s first crorepati, Himani Bundela. On Friday, the hot seat was graced by Desh Bandhu Panday, a railway employee from Kota, Rajasthan.

Panday managed to answer the first 10 questions and took home Rs 3,20,000. However, he is now suffering the consequences of participating in the show. According to latest reports, the railway official has landed in legal trouble as he has been slapped with a charge sheet by the Railway Administration for taking part in KBC 13.

Panday who stayed in Mumbai from August 9-13 to be on KBC, had reportedly informed his seniors about taking holiday. However, his leave application was not taken into consideration. The charge sheet sent to him by the railway administration states that his increment for the next three years, reports said.

Kaun Banega Crorepati airs on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 9 pm.