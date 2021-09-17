KBC 13: Ex-diplomat failed to answer Rs 80,000 question, can you?

Mumbai: Kaun Banega Crorepati season 13’s yesterday’s episode was quite interesting. The show host Amitabh Bachchan was joined by former diplomat Manju Seth on the hot seat. The 67-year-old managed to win only Rs 40,000 on the KBC 13.

Who is Manju Seth?

Manju Seth is retired from the Indian Foreign Service. She teaches diplomacy to the school students and writes articles on Diplomacy and policy for publications. Manju aims to travel the world as she is retired now.

According to India Today report, she has served a diplomat in Hong Kong, Dhaka, Paris, Reunion Island and Madagascar.

Rs 80,000 question that Manju couldn’t answer on KBC 13

Manju Seth managed to answer the first two questions and used her first lifeline for the third question. She took the help of the audience poll and won Rs 3,000. She moved on to the next question and used another lifeline, Flip The Question, for the question worth Rs 5,000. Soon, the contestant crossed the Rs 10,000 mark.

For Rs 80 K, Big B asked the below question to Manju Seth.

The former diplomat was shown the cover of the book The Autobiography of an Unknown Indian and was asked.

Which ‘unknown’ Indian’s autobiography is this? Khuswant Singh

Raja Rao

Nirad C Chaudhri

RK Narayan The correct answer was: Nirad C Chaudhri

She used 50:50 for the Rs 80,000 worth question, however, since she wasn’t sure about the answer to the eighth question she decided to quit the show and took home Rs 40,000 from on the show.

After Manju, Monika Gurupanchayan took over the hot seat. She used her last lifeline, Ask The Expert for the 11th question and won Rs 6.4 lakh. She decided to quit the game as she was not sure about the next question which was worth Rs 12.5 L.

KBC 13 airs on Sony TV Monday to Friday at 9pm. Amitabh Bachchan has hosted all but one season of the show, in which he was replaced by Shah Rukh Khan.