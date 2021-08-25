KBC 13: Here’s how you can win up to Rs 1 Lakh from home

Mumbai: Popular quiz-based reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati started airing its much-awaited 13th season from Monday, August 23. Actor Amitabh Bachchan returned as host on the game show. KBC returned with a few interesting changes this year.
KBC 13 gives the opportunity to all the viewers to win one lakh each every day and many other prizes with KBC Play Along on Sony LIV app. By answering a few questions from home via the app, this year people will also have the chance to sit at home and become ‘Har Din Lakhpati’ i.e. you can win lakhs of rupees.
Steps to partake and win Rs 1 lakh in KBC 13 Play Along
- Download the SonyLIV app
- After downloading the app, do not forget to subscribe it as the subscribers get extra benefits in terms of prizes.
- On the Home page, an option reading – Play Along will appear, click on it. Register and update your profile, choose the language – Hindi or English as per your convenience.
- The basic rule for taking part in KBC Play Along is that participants must be above 18 years of age and a citizen of India.
- When Amitabh Bachchan asks questions on television, same will be displayed on your mobile screen.
- Select the correct option in the given time.
- Remember if you run out of time or click on the incorrect question, you will not be out of KBC Play Along.
- After selecting the correct answer, click on the submit. Your each correct answer will win you 200 points.