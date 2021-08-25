KBC 13: Here’s how you can win up to Rs 1 Lakh from home

Mumbai: Popular quiz-based reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati started airing its much-awaited 13th season from Monday, August 23. Actor Amitabh Bachchan returned as host on the game show. KBC returned with a few interesting changes this year.

KBC 13 gives the opportunity to all the viewers to win one lakh each every day and many other prizes with KBC Play Along on Sony LIV app. By answering a few questions from home via the app, this year people will also have the chance to sit at home and become ‘Har Din Lakhpati’ i.e. you can win lakhs of rupees.

Steps to partake and win Rs 1 lakh in KBC 13 Play Along