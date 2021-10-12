KBC 13: Hussain becomes second crorepati?

Mumbai: The Amitabh Bachchan-hosted biggest game show Kaun Banega Crorepati sees many people from different walks of life coming with a dream of becoming a millionaire. But not everybody manages reach Rs 1 and 7 crore questions. The ongoing 13th season of KBC has already got its first crorepati Himani Bundela in August.

Now, in a promo shared by Sony TV on its Instagram handle, contestant Hussain will be seen playing for Rs 1 crore after answering the Rs 50 lakhs question correctly. The video didn’t reveal what the question was, or whether Hussain managed to crack it. We will have to wait and watch the tonight’s episode to see whether KBC 13 will get its second crorepati or not.

“Look at last night how our contestant Hussain wins 50 lakh rupees with his hard work. But now will he be able to answer the question of 1 crore correctly,” the caption read.

Talking to Amitabh Bachchan on the show, Hussain told that he will buy his house with the money won.

Previously, other contestants — Savita Bhati and Pranshu Tripathi quit with Rs 50 lakh after being stumped by the Rs 1 crore question. Himani Bundela walked away with ₹1 crore after she went on to attempt the jackpot ₹7 crore question.

Amitabh returned has hosted all except one season of the popular game show KBC since its inception in the year 2000.