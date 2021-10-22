KBC 13: 19-year-old Sahil fails to answer 7 crore question, can you?

Mumbai: The last episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 was quite interesting as the show got its second crorepati of the season. Yes, you heard that right. A 19-year-old student from Madhya Pradesh Sahil Ahirwar managed to answer the 14th question right. He took home Rs 1 crore and a car.

Who is Sahil Aharwar?

Sahil hails from Chattarpur of Madhya Pradesh and is currently pursuing his studies at Sagar University. He aspires to be an IAS officer and is preparing for the UPSC exam. Speaking about what inspires him, Sahil told Big B that he adores and respects his father who works as a security guard in Noida and has only studied till class 10.

The contestant impressed everyone including host Amitabh Bachchan with his confidence and knowledge. He played with extreme ease and even managed to save one lifeline till the Rs 1 crore question.

The question that made Sahil Ahirwar to take home Rs 1 crore is:

The Sanskrit phrase ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’, meaning ‘The Guest is God’, is taken from which Upanishad? Katha Upanishad

Mundaka Upanishad

Chandogya Upanishad

Taittiriya Upanishad The correct answer is: Taittiriya Upanishad

After winning one crore, Sahil Ahirwar decided to quit the game show, as he was not sure about the answer.

The Rs 7 crore jackpot question was:

Which is the only bird with a digestive system that ferments vegetation as a bovine does, which enables it to eat leaves and buds exclusively? Shoebill stork

Hoatzin

Shoveler

Galapagos cormorant Correct answer is: Hoatzin

After Sahil left, another contestant Pallavi Mahida took over the seat and will continue her game on Monday. Tonight’s episode ‘Shandaar Shukravaar’ will welcome singers Sonu Nigam and Shaan as a special guests on KBC 13.