KBC 14: Contestant fails to answer Rs. 1cr question, can you?

Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan‘s quiz-based reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati kickstarted its 14th season (KBC 14) ten days ago and has become one of the highly watched television shows, nowadays.

The show is yet to get a ‘Crorepati’, however, in the latest episode a contestant came quite close to it. Delhi’s Ayush Garg became the first contestant to reach the new Rs. 75 lakhs stage, and the next stage was the Rs. 1 crore.

However, he quit the game show as he could not answer the question and walked away with the whopping prize money of Rs. 75 lakhs.

The question that KBC 14 contestant Ayush Garg failed to answer was: “Which was the first mountain peak above 8,000 metres in height, to be summited by humans?” and the options were: A) Annapurna, B) Lhotse, C) Kangchenjunga, and D) Makalu.

The answer was Annapurna, however, Ayush Garg had chosen Lhotse, making him lose the golden chance to become a ‘Crorepati’.

Ayush Garg also made headlines for bringing his girlfriend as the companion on KBC 14. In the promo posted on Instagram, Amitabh Bachchan is seen asking who he had brought with him as his companion, to this Ayush replied, “sir, I have brought my girlfriend Aarushi Sharma.”

Big B called this ‘Naya Zamana’ and said, “I am hearing this for the first time and I am feeling so proud that you can say you’ve have brought your girlfriend with you. Wah! Kya baat hai (Wow! Very nice).”