Telangana CM gives amnesty to 399 prisoners in Telangana

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday signed a file pertaining to remission to 399 prisoners serving sentence at the various prisons across the state.

The amnesty file for prisoners was signed by CM KCR today and they will be released on August 15 . It is learned that Chief Minister has directed the Principal Secretary, Home Department to complete the formalities for the release of prisoners within ten days.

After the formation of Telangana in 2016, the state government pardoned well-behaved prisoners and released them for life, non-life and short-term imprisonment. It is learned that the amnesty for prisoners to be granted on August 15, 2020 will be in the same vein.

It is learned that the Telangana government has responded to the prisoners and their families as a result of the struggles of political parties, civil society and rights groups