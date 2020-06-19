KCR announces 5 crore for Col Santosh Babu’s family

Hyderabad: Amid opposition uproar from opposition parties for not visiting the Indian Army officer’s funeral, Chief Minister Telangana K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday announced Rs 5 crore to the family of Colonel Santosh Babu in honour of his bravery during the face to face assault by the Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley. Thats, not all the state government will also provide residential plot and Group-1 job to the Army officer’s wife Santoshi.

During the all party meeting Chaired by Prime Minister on the India-China standoff, KCR informed that soon he will personally visit the bereaved family members of Colonel Santosh Babu and present the cheque on behalf of the State government. He told that the government has also announced Rs 10 lakh each to the 19 soldiers who were martyred along with the Colonel.

The amount will be handed over to the deceased’s families through the Defence Ministry. Santosh Babu was martryed by the PLA Chinese army at Galwan Valley three days ago.

The congress party has been criticizing KCR not attending Colonel Santosh Babu’s funeral at Suryapet.