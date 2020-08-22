KCR announces ex-gratia for kin of power station fire victims

Hyderabad, Aug 21 : Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Friday announced compensation and other aid to the families of nine people killed in the fire at a hydroelectric station at Srisailam.

The chief minister announced Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia to Divisional Engineer Srinivas Goud’s family and Rs 25 lakh each to the families of the other dead. He also announced one job each to families of the deceased and other department wise benefits.

The nine employees were trapped after a huge fire broke out last night at Telangana State Generation Corporation (TS Genco) plant at Srisailam left bank canal in Nagarkurnool district.

The rescue workers have pulled out bodies of eight of the deceased. They were identified as Divisional Engineer Srinivas Goud (Hyderabad), Assistant Engineers Mohan Kumar, Uzma Fatima (Both Hyderabad), Sunder Naik (Suryapet), Venkat Rao (Paloncha), Junior Plant Attendant Kiran and a battery company employee Mahesh (Hyderabad).

Short circuit is believed to have caused the fire at unit one of the under tunnel power house. Of the 30 persons reported to be present at the spot, 15 escaped to safety through a tunnel while six were rescued by rescue personnel. They were admitted to a local hospital.

The chief minister ordered a probe into the fire incident by the Crime Investigation Department (CID).

Meanwhile, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi conveyed his condolences to the families of those killed in the fire at Srisailam hydel power station. He prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.

Owaisi tweeted that one of the victims Assistant Engineer Uzma Fatima, was a resident of Malakpet in his constituency.

Source: IANS

