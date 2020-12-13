KCR announces filling up of vacancies in all departments

Hyderabad, Dec 13 : Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday announced that notifications would be issued shortly to fill up vacancies of teachers, police personnel and others.

He directed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to collect the list of number of vacancies in all the departments all over the State.

“The primary information suggests that there are about 50,000 vacancies in the State in several departments. We have to fill them up. Teachers and police have to be recruited in thousands. Collect details about the vacant posts in teachers, police and other departments. Calculate how many employees are needed for which departments. After getting the number of vacant posts, notifications to fill up these vacancies should be released,” the Chief Minister’s Office quoted Chief Minister as saying.

KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, made the announcement on the day when he completed two years in office in his second term.

This is seen as a good news for many educated unemployed and those preparing for various competitive exams.

The announcement also came amid growing criticism of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) for not providing jobs.

The opposition parties had slammed the ruling party in the elections to Dubbak Assembly by-election and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls for failing to fulfill its promise to provide jobs to youth.

TRS lost the by-election in Dubbak and it also fell short of majority in GHMC.

Source: IANS

