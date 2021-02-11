KCR announces Rs 1000 cr for Dalit empowerment

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao announced an allocation of Rs.1000 cr for the upliftment of Dalits in the state.

“The CM Empowerment Scheme shall be implemented from the next fiscal year. A special fund shall be allocated in the budget for this scheme,” said Rao during the launch of this initiative.

“Dalits are neglected for years and their condition needed to be improved. The sub-plan of the Supreme Court for the effective utilization of the funds allocated is already in place. The state government too is striving hard to better the lives of Dalits,” Rao said.

While addressing a public meeting in Palem at Haliya Mandal, the CM declared that he would personally oversee the implementation of this scheme. The CM laid the foundation stone of 13 lift irrigation schemes that would end the water woes in Nalgonda District.

The CM also announced an Rs.186 cr monetary aid to strengthen municipalities and local bodies in Nalgonda District. He announced Rs.20 lakh each for 844 gram panchayats in the District from the CM’s special Fund.

“Rs.600 cr would be spent to pump water from Godavari River to Krishna River to end water scarcity in Nalgonda District to keep my promise made during the Telangana movement,” the CM said.