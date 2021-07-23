KCR appoints B Prakash as Telangana SC Corp Chairman

Hyderabad: TRS Supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao today appointed party leader Banda Prakash as Telangana State SC Corporation Chairman. The government has issued related orders appointing Prakash as the SC Corporation chairman.

As per directive of the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary Someh Kumar has issued orders in this regard. He asked the officials concerned to make necessary arrangements for his taking over as the SC Corporation chief. Party state joint secretary, Prakash hails from Huzurabad in Karim Nagar district and worked for the statehood movement. He has been actively participating in the state development programs after the state formation.

The Chief Minister has offered Prakash the top post at a time when the government will announce Dalit Bandhu scheme. The Huzurabad segment is going to bypolls possibly in September. The Government plans to spend about Rs 2000 cr for Dalit Empowerment scheme.

The Chief Minister declared to empower the Dalit community by offering Rs 10 lakhs to each eligible Dalit in Huzurabad segment on pilot basis. It will be later expanded to other parts of the state, according to information. An awareness program is likely to be held on Dalit Bandhu program on July 26.