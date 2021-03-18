KCR blames Congress, Centre on rising fuel charges

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday said that the Congress rulers increased fuel charges and the TRS increased it only once. He informed the house that the Centre wherein the BJP is ruling has to take a call to reduce the prices. We have nothing in our hands and hinted at not reducing charges in the state. KCR said that the state increased charges by 2.5 per cent to 35 percent from 32 percent, he said. His remarks assume significance as the people are slamming the Centre and state governments on steep rise in the fuel charges.

Amid escalating prices of fuel causing unbearable burden to people, Rao said that the Congress rulers increased it several times and we did it for only once. Taking a dig at the opposition parties for trying to corner the government he said that the Centre has to take a call to reduce prices of petrol and diesel charges.

He admitted that the TRS regime has increased only once unlike the congress rulers at the centre increased it several times. Of course, there was no much difference in fuel price hike as we had to increase only once he remarked.

It is in the hands of the Centre and the state alone cannot do anything he said. The previous Congress rulers increased the fuel charges several times to 32 per cent which was increased to 35 percent by us, he said.

We did not increase several times as was done by the centre which is to take a decision to unburden the people he said. The chief minister said that they increased the prices by 2.5 per cent and the Congress leaders cannot blame us alone for the same.

He said that the Centre can remove the burden by reducing the taxes on the fuel charges.

Source: NSS