KCR calls for BJP Mukt Bharat

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao called upon the intellectuals and youth to work together and to educate the people for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mukt Bharat in 2024 general elections.

Addressing a public meeting after the inauguration of Peddapalli Collectorate Complex at Pedda Bonkur village on Monday, the Chief Minister blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party for all major problems afflicting the country and alleged that the union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had ruined the country during the last eight years.

Hitting out at Narendra Modi over selling the assets of several central public sector units (PSUs) at the lowest price for his loyal business friends, KCR said that the Prime Minister was handing over the country’s human resources to his few friends at the cost of people.

The Chief Minister also found fault with the Centre for imposing Goods and Service Tax (GST) on the common man’s daily usages, including milk and curd and alleged that the rampant corruption was going on in the name of GST in the country.

Modi has become the Prime Minister in 2014, promising to replicate Gujarat Model across the country. But, soon after assuming the charge, the situation has started deteriorating steadily and he has turned the country, virtually unlivable for common man in just eight years,” KCR alleged.

Stating that he has held a meeting with farmers union leaders from 26 States and all leaders suggested him to lead the country’s politics, KCR asked the people whether he would go to the nation politics or not. In reply, people have extended the support to KCR’s word of entry into the national politics by raising the hands.

The Chief Minister alleged that the BJP was conspiring to create communal clashes among the people and to disturb the peaceful atmosphere in Telangana.

He said people should be cautious about these divisive forces and should teach a fitting lesson to them in the ensuing elections.