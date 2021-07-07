Telangana CM KCR condoles demise of Dilip Kumar

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday expressed grief at the demise of legendary Bollywood actor and Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee Dilip Kumar and said that his death has created a great void in the Indian film industry.

The Chief Minister recalled the great and long services rendered by Dilip Kumar as an actor for several decades to the Indian film industry.

The CM conveyed his condolences to members of the deceased actor’s family and said, “Dilip Kumar’s death has created a great void in the Indian film industry.”

Kumar breathed his last on Wednesday morning at Mumbai’s PD Hinduja Hospital. He was admitted on June 30 after he complained of breathlessness.

Known as Tragedy King, Dilip Kumar’s career spanned over six decades. He acted in over 65 films in his career and is known for his iconic roles in movies like ‘Devdas’ (1955), ‘Naya Daur’ (1957), ‘Mughal-e-Azam’ (1960), ‘Ganga Jamuna’ (1961), ‘Kranti’ (1981), and ‘Karma’ (1986). His last film was ‘Qila’, which was released in 1998.

The evergreen icon is now survived by his wife and veteran actor Saira Banu.