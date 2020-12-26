KCR conducting consultations to revamp ministries, TRS party

By Mohammed Hussain Ahmed

Hyderabad: In the wake of Telangana Rashtriya Samithi’s poor performance and his return from a tour of New Delhi, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is focusing his attention to revamp the party.

According to a report, “the CM is conducting meetings with the party’s senior leaders and the Ministers to find out ways to bring buoyancy in the party. According to the reports KCR is considering to make big organizational changes to strengthen the party. He is also trying to make changes in his current government.”

Preparation for Assembly elections

After his return from Delhi, the impression is gaining ground that the BJP could pose a serious challenge to the TRS in future. BJP’s national leadership had already started preparing for the Assembly election to be held in 2023. TRS shall do everything possible to check the footprint of BJP in Telangana State.

“After success in 2014 and 2018 elections, KCR has given very less time to meet his ministers and the senior party leaders. It was said that KCR has not given an audience to his ministers even once during 2 to 3 months. This is the same situation for the members of Parliament and the MLAs. However, after the party’s poor show in Dabbak and the recently concluded GHMC elections, KCR started meeting the ministers and the senior party leaders”, the report says.

Party leaders invited for one to one meeting

“KCR had invited many party leaders for a one to one meeting to get feedback about the party in the state. He is also seeking a report about the performance of people’s representatives and the ministers. Many development projects were affected due to lack of coordination between the party and the government which lead to public anger. Along with the changes in his government, KCR is also considering to appoint Harish Rao and A Rajendra as working president of the party. The non-performing ministers would be replaced with the young ones”, informs the report.

There is a news doing the rounds in the party circles that KT Rama Rao would be appointed as CM. Like KCR, KTR too is focusing his attention to the municipal corporation elections in Khammam and Warangal along with the MLC graduate seats.