KCR congratulates Indian players for winning medals in Tokyo Olympics

Hyderabad: The chief minister of Telangana K. Chandrashekar Rao expressed his happiness over Indian players winning medals in Tokyo Olympics in hockey, boxing, and wrestling. India won bronze medals in hockey and boxing and got a silver medal in wrestling.

Speaking about the Indian team winning bronze in Hockey, the chief minister congratulated all the team players and said that the team won the medal in the international competition after 41 years.

“I hope that the Indian hockey will regain its past glory in international hockey,” KCR said. He congratulated all the team players and particularly the captain Manpreet Singh who had worked hard to won this medal.

KCR also congratulated the Assamese boxer Lovlina Borgohain for winning a bronze medal in Olympics for the first time. She won the third medal for India.

KCR also congratulated Indian wrestler, Ravi Kumar for winning a silver medal in Tokyo Olympics.

The chief minister expressed hope that the Indian players would display the same spirit to win more medals for the country.