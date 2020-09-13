KCR decision on registration of Waqf Properties is historic: Farooq Hussain

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced that registration of Waqf and endowment land will be stopped from Saturday onward by including them in New Revenue Act.

Terming the decision of KCR to be significant, member of the Law, Mohammed Farooq Hussain said the decision of KCR would be an example of other states.

KCR said as per the section 22A of the Revenue Act the government has right to stop registration process. He revealed that there is 87,235 acre endowment land out of them 20000 acre is secure. 77538 acre Waqf lands are gazette notified. These lands are attached to 33929 institutions. And 57423 acre Waqf lands are under encroachment. There are 6938 encroachers. Notices have been served to 6074 and orders to vacate the land have been served to 2186. He disclosed that only 10 FIR have been registered in connection with Waqf properties.

He appealed to the people who occupied waqf lands illegally to give it to waqf board voluntarily otherwise it will be snatched from them by the government of Telangana.

Earlier, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao announced that the government will rebuild them along with a church in the new secretariat complex.

KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, said the government will bear the cost of construction of all four places of worship.

Farooq Hussain further said that the CM of Telangana will be counted in a list, who is a secular minster.

The TRS government is fulfilling its promises on by one. He assured the security of the waqf properties. Construction permission will also be not granted from municipality and gram Panchayat nor any NOC will be issued.