KCR declares war on BJP, calls meeting of non-NDA parties

Hyderabad, Nov 18 : Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday said a meeting of leaders of non-NDA parties will be held in Hyderabad in the second week of December to give shape to an anti-BJP platform.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) President said West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, Janata Dal-Secular leader H.D. Kumaraswamy, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati, and DMK chief M.K. Stalin will be invited for the meeting aimed at bringing together non-NDA parties.

The meeting will discuss a plan of action to take forward the movement across the country

Addressing a meeting of TRS leaders in connection with the December 1 election to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, the TRS chief declared a war against the BJP government at the Centre.

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, said Hyderabad would be epicentre of the movement against the BJP government for its “anti-people, anti-farmer and anti-labour” policies and the TRS will lead the movement.

He told the meeting that leaders of various parties were looking at him to take the initiative for taking on the BJP.

He recalled that he already held talks with Banerjee, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. He said he also met Stalin, Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati, NCP President Sharad Pawar, former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, the Left parties and others.

KCR claimed that they decided to work together on the issue of fighting against the policies pursued by the BJP. He vowed to stand by farmers, workers and the poor who are suffering due to the Centre’s policies.

Launching a scathing attack on Narendra Modi government, he said it did nothing for the country in the past six and a half years. He alleged that the BJP government pushed the country back with false propaganda and wrong policies.

KCR said since Congress has miserably failed, the onus was on non-NDA parties to take on regressive BJP.

He slammed Modi government for what he called mismanaging the economy with its wrong policies. He alleged that the Centre is destroying public sector undertakings.

Stating that GDP of countries like Bangladesh and Sri Lanka has become higher than that of India, KCR said that if BJP government continues, even Nepal will surpass India.

He also accused BJP of spreading falsehood. “The BJP is propagating lies and making people believe in them as the truth. It has successfully transformed social media into an anti-social media platform to spread lies like wildfire,” he said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.