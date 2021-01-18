KCR deliberately obstructing Modi’s welfare schemes in Telangana: Tarun Chugh

Hyderabad: BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh, who is also the party’s state observer said on Sunday that the KCR government is deliberately defeating all the Central schemes which had been launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Tarun Chugh called upon all the Telangana unit’s BJP party leaders and workers on Sunday evening and led a BJP state executive meeting in Secunderabad.

Addressing the party leaders, Chugh said the KCR government was deliberately and calculatedly defeating all the Central schemes which had been launched by the prime minister for the benefit of the poor and the KCR government was creating hurdles in the implementation of a number of schemes that are meant for people in villages.

Among those who participated in the meeting were G. Kishan Reddy, union minister of state for home affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Karimnagar MP and BJP state president and other party leaders.