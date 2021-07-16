KCR directs Civil Supplies dept to provide ration cards to eligible beneficiaries

By ANI|   Posted by Sameer  |   Updated: 16th July 2021 7:28 am IST
Telangana chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has instructed the Civil Supplies department in the state to provide ration cards to the eligible beneficiaries from July 26.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office, Rao has instructed the Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar and MLAs to take steps to distribute the cards to over 3.60 lakh eligible beneficiaries.

The ration distribution programme will be held from July 26 to 31.

He asked Civil Supplies Commissioner Anil Kumar to make arrangements to ensure that the new beneficiaries get the ration supplies from August.

