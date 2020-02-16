KCR drops plan to send Kavitha to Rajya Sabha!

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Telangana and TRS Supremo K. Chandrasekhar Rao is believed to have dropped the move l of sending his daughter K. Kavitha, former Lok Sabha member Nizamabad, to the Rajya Sabha.

Two seats of the Upper House from Telangana state will be falling vacant and elections for them are slated to be held in March. Earlier, Mr Chandrasekhar Rao wanted to nominate his daughter from one of the seats, but he has recently changed his mind.

As per the sources close to the CM said that if Kavitha is given the Rajya Sabha ticket, he will have to face criticism from people that he had sent his daughter to Parliament through the back door, despite her losing the Lok Sabha elections held in 2019.

After she lost the parliamentary elections, Kavitha has maintained silence and kept away from party activities for months together. She subsequently became active and participated in some of the party programmes recently.

This led to speculation that she might be sent to the Rajya Sabha. However, since the past few days, Ms Kavitha has once again fallen silent. TRS leaders feel this could be because of Mr Chandrasekhar Rao’s latest decision on the Rajya Sabha polls.