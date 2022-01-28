KCR encouraging Govt. servants to commit suicide: Eatala

Hyderabad: BJP MLA Eatala Rajender today came down heavily on the Chief Minister of the state K Chandrasekhar Rao and alleged that the he was encouraging the Government employees to commit suicide by issuing the controversial GO 317. He demanded the CM to withdraw the controversial GO after holding discussions with the employees unions.

He alleged that the ruling TRS party and the CM was responsible for the suicide of a government teacher from Narsampata Uppula Ramesh and added that Ramesh had committed the suicide as he lost his local cadre status thanks to the controversial GO. He made these remarks after visiting the family members of Ramesh. Eatala consoled the family members of the victim on the occasion. He also extended ₹50,000 as exgratia to the family members.

Speaking on the occasion he said that the BJP would stand by the Ramesh’s family. He alleged that the CM had taken unilateral decision on the issue of the grandees of the employees without holding discussions with the employees unions.

He also alleged that the CM went ahead with his decision of implementing the controversial GO although all political parties demanded him to amend it citing local status problems.