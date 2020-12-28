KCR ends regulated farming; indirectly supports Centre’s farm laws

Direct purchase by the state from farmers is not possible from now on, officials said.

By Sruthi Vibhavari|   Published: 28th December 2020 1:46 pm IST

Hyderabad: Acknowledging the Central government’s contentious farm laws, Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday said that there was no need for regulated farming and that the farmers can sell their produce wherever they can fetch a higher price.

“The new farm laws being implemented in the country allowed the farmers to sell their crop anywhere. Hence, the state government need not set purchase centers in the villages,” KCR said, in a review meeting held at Pragati Bhavan.

Interestingly, the Telangana Rashtra Samiti-led government extended support to the agitating farmers in Delhi, by directly participating in the nationwide strike on December 8. It may be recalled that KCR said that the fight shall continue until the bills are withdrawn by the Centre.

READ:  Fight me politically, not through central agencies: Mehbooba Mufti

This year, the state government purchased farm produce directly from the farmers keeping in view the COVID-19 pandemic situation, through procurement centers in villages. Direct purchase by the state from farmers is not possible from now on, officials said.

“It is not possible to do the same thing every time. The government is not a business organization or a trader. It is not a rice miller or a dal miller. Sale and purchase is not the responsibility of the government. It is not possible to set up purchase centers in the villages from next year onwards,” an official release from the chief minister’s office read.

READ:  Saudi-led coalition strikes Houthi sites in Yemen

Besides, it was also decided that there was no requirement for the government to suggest the crop pattern from the next year.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By Sruthi Vibhavari|   Published: 28th December 2020 1:46 pm IST
Back to top button