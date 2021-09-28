KCR extends Delhi stay again amid speculations

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) has extended his visit to New Delhi, giving rise to speculations of what his presence there is for.

Last week, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi supremo had a two-day tour of Delhi scheduled for Friday and Saturday, for a meeting with the Union home ministry to deliberate over issues faced by Naxalite-affected states. It is to be noted that KCR visited the Union home minister Amit Shah at his residence on September 26 after the meeting with chief ministers concluded, stated a report from Times of India.

The meeting between KCR and Amit Shah went on for 90 minutes, as they deliberated over the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh among other political issues. It is important to know that KCR’s current tour of Delhi comes on the back of his 9-day visit to the national capital earlier this month, when he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. It was also the first time that the TRS chief visited Delhi since assuming chief minister’s office in 2018.

On Monday, Telangana state planning board vice chairman B Vinod Kumar said, “KCR met Goyal on Monday for the second time as Food Corporation of India (FCI) officials sort information regarding Paddy procurement from Telangana.”



