KCR family gives protection money to BJP to avoid ED, CBI probe: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Attacking Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Telangana Congress president Revanth Reddy on Monday alleged that the KCR family has been giving protection money to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre to avoid investigations by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) or the CBI.

Speaking to ANI, Reddy said, “KCR family has become rich in eight years. The KCR government is giving protection money to the BJP so that no investigation is done on them. Wherever the elections are happening in India, it is KCR who gives funding those states. BJP is making allegations against KCR but they are not conducting raids by the Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax Department or the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the KCR government. They even removed Yediyurappa from power in Karnataka.”

On the Congress’ recently held Nav Chintan Shivir in Udaipur, Reddy said the Telangana Congress urged the party high command to start the proposed “Kanyakumari to Kashmir Bharat Jodo” yatra from the state.

“We conducted an extended state executive meeting, so the resolution that was passed in Udaipur, we passed an acceptence resolution. So we have asked for Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo programme to be started from Telangana. We do not have clarity on the start of the programme,” he said.

Reddy said Telangana is ahead of other states in terms of the party’s digital membership.

“We are ahead of other states in the Digital membership program. We also held a Raithu Sangarsha sabha which has been talked about in the country. So even the third program will be started from Telangana, for which we have passed a unanimous resolution. So we will be giving representation for the Rahul Gandhi’s padayatra to begin from Telangana,” he added.