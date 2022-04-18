KCR family turned Telangana into ‘extortion State’: Congress

Hyderabad: The Congress party on Sunday demanded stern action against the ruling TRS party leaders and police officials whose harassment drove a young businessman and his mother to suicide in Ramayampet in Telangana State.

Former minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir made this demand after visiting the relatives of Gangam Santosh and his mother G. Padma, residents of Ramayampet in Medak district on Sunday. He visited the family on the instructions of AICC Telangana Incharge Manickam Tagore and TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy.

Santosh and his mother Padma committed suicide by setting themselves ablaze in a lodge in Kamareddy on April 16. The police also recovered a selfie video in which Santosh and Padma alleged harassment by TRS leaders, including Ramayampet municipal chairman Palle Jitender Goud, a police inspector Nagarjuna Goud and others.

“This incident has exposed that the TRS Govt has transformed Telangana into an ‘extortion State’. The victim, Santosh, was being harassed by TRS leaders seeking a 50% share in his business. When he refused, he was harassed and tortured by the police officials. This horrifying incident has also exposed the unholy nexus between the ruling party and the police department which are ruining the lives of common people,” he said.

Shabbir Ali said the Kamareddy Police have registered a case under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) against seven people. However, he said the police should alter the case to that of murder, extortion and organised crime. “This is not a simple case of Abetment to Suicide which is primarily based on circumstances. In this case, the ruling TRS leaders, in connivance with police and other officials, created circumstances so as to force the targeted victims to commit suicide so that they acquire their business or property. This is a cold-blooded murder”, he alleged.

On the occasion, TPCC president Revanth Reddy also spoke to the relatives of suicide victims through Shabbir Ali’s mobile phone and assured all assistance by the Congress party. Shabbir Ali also spoke to DGP Mahender Reddy over the phone and demanded immediate action and a fair probe in this case. He also asked the DGP to direct the police officials to stop working like TRS workers and perform their duties as per the law. He said the nexus between the ruling party and the police department was a dangerous sign to democracy.

Shabbir Ali said this was not first incident where a family was forced to commit suicide due to harassment by ruling TRS leaders. He reminded that in January this year, TRS MLA Vanam Venkateswara Rao’s son Raghavender Rao was accused of abetting one Naga Ramakrishna and his entire family in Palvoncha to suicide. In that case, too, the victim had left a selfie video blaming the TRS MLA and his family for the suicide.

“TRS regime is proving to be a demonic rule where common people have no guarantee for the safety of their lives, property and dignity. TRS leaders are playing with the lives of common people. They are picking up their victims selectively or randomly and demanding whatever they want without any fear or shame. Right from Minister KTR to a common TRS activist, almost all members of the ruling party are now fully engaged in extortion, settlement and commissions. Entire loot is being headed at the State level by the KCR family while Ministers, MLAs, MLCs, Municipal Chairpersons, Sarpanches and ordinary workers have carved out a well-organized mechanism to extort money from people, irrespective of the business they are are involved in. They are seeking a share in every business. Else they are not allowing them to run any business,” he alleged.

Shabbir Ali accused the KCR family of injecting corruption within the police machinery and administration so deep that now many police officials and even government clerks are behaving like TRS workers to extort money. Percentages are fixed for different trades and the ruling party leaders have also fixed their commissions for various categories of works, he alleged.

“The Congress party will not tolerate such harassment and would fight against the TRS regime at all levels. We appeal to all the victims of TRS and police harassment that they should not resort to any extreme measures like suicide. Instead, they should approach the Congress leaders, who would take up their fight seeking justice. People should not lose hope under any circumstances and fight bravely against the atrocities of TRS Govt,” he appealed.