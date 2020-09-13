KCR feeds bananas to monkeys at Yadadri

Hyderabad, Sep 13 : Displaying his compassion, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao fed bananas to a group of monkeys during his visit to Yadadri temple on Sunday.

The Chief Minister, who visited the temple to inspect ongoing development works, asked his security team to stop the convoy on spotting a group of monkeys.

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, got down from the vehicle and personally fed bananas to the simians.

He asked his security personnel to bring more bananas from his vehicle and handed them to the monkeys.

The Chief Minister’s office released a photograph of KCR feeding bananas to monkeys.

Devotees visiting hill shrine are often seen feeding bananas to monkeys who are found in the area in large numbers.

Local people said that monkeys were going without food due to a drop in the number of visitors to the temple in recent days amid pandemic.

They hailed the Chief minister’s gesture during the visit to the temple. He spent six hours reviewing the development works.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.