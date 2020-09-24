KCR focuses on upcoming polls

Hyderabad: TRS boss and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao today reportedly instructed party leadership to get ready for Dubbaka bypoll, MLC poll and much touted GHMC polls.

He held a key meeting with the ministers, senior leaders of the party and asked to pick up winning horses for the polls. Prepare an apt plan follow party strategy to repeat victory in upcoming polls, KCR said.

While the TRS boss decided its candidate for Dubbaka bypoll, he is to announce graduate MLC candidate soon. He entrusted the job of picking right candidates for GHMC and other polls to party working president K T Rama Rao.

The party feels to rope in Mayor B Rammohan to contest Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Mahabuvnagar graduates The meeting gets importance as KCR has called for coordinated efforts for the polls to be faced. The opposition parties are seeking to give tough fight in the polls.

They are targeting the government on two bedroom houses and other development programs.

KCR has to announce the candidates after a call for the future polls.

Source: NSS