KCR goes national, TRS is now Bharat Rashtra Samithi

Hyderabad: After months of portraying himself as a national player and touring states to meet anti-BJP leaders, Telangana chief minister and TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) has launched his national party. The national party, which is expected to be called Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) was launched on Wednesday after a unanimous resolution was passed by the party’s general body in this regard.

A letter was sent to the Election Commission by the party’s general secretary informing the election body of the same.

Party workers celebrated the landmark event by setting up fireworks outside the party office.

The much-anticipated meeting of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi extended executive committee, chaired by KCR began on Wednesday afternoon at the party headquarters in Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad.

Around 280 party leaders, including state executive members, ministers, MPs, legislators, and district unit presidents, were present.

టీఆర్‌ఎస్‌ పార్టీ సర్వసభ్య సమావేశంలో మాట్లాడుతున్న పార్టీ అధినేత, ముఖ్యమంత్రి శ్రీ కల్వకుంట్ల చంద్రశేఖర్ ‌రావు.



JD (S) leader and former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy arrived in Hyderabad Tuesday night with 20 of his party’s MLAs, as well as two MPs from Tamil Nadu’s Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), including Dalit leader Thirumavalavan.

The TRS chief launched the national political party on Wednesday at the recommended ‘auspicious time’ of 1.19 pm and a resolution to transform the TRS into the national party was passed.

Karnataka’s HD Kumaraswamy, who was present at the event wished KCR all the best on the occasion.

“I was also present at the meeting where Telangana chief minister Mr. K. Chandrasekhar Rao @trspartyonline announced the party as a national party under the name of “Bharat Rashtra Samiti” (BRS). KCR wished him all the best on this occasion,” he tweeted

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi congratulated KCR on TRS’ transformation into a national party.

“Congratulations to @TelanganaCMO on @trspartyonline’s transformation into a national party. My best wishes to the party on their new beginning,” he tweeted.

BJP Telangana spokesperson NV Subhash reacted to the development and called KCR’s foray into national politics a ‘ploy’ to divert attention away from his government’s failures. “The new party purchased a 12-seater aircraft worth 100 crores. This is a well-known example of public money being stolen. The BJP will not tolerate this ” he stated.

In spite of KCR’s national party declaration, the BRS does not currently qualify to be one.

To be recognised as a national party, the BRS must now have a presence in at least four states or have received 6 percent of the vote in any four states and four Lok Sabha seats. Alternatively, the party must win 2 percent of Lok Sabha seats in at least three states.