KCR government likely to hike retirement age after April 1

Hyderabad: It is finally time to implement the long taken promise by K. Chandrashekar Rao for increasing the retirement age of government employees from age 58 to 61.

However, this promise was taken at the 2018 Assembly Elections by the Chief Minister but has still not been implemented.

KCR had increased the retirement age of TSRTC employees from 58 to 60 years in December 2019, after a major strike was held by its employees in November.

According to official sources, around 26,000 employees are set to retire in the next three years and with KCR announcing the new hike in retirement age, there has been a sense of relief for government employees.

According to estimates, it is the state government is said to save Rs. 3,500 crore per annum by increasing the retirement age as it would not have to pay for gratuity and other retirement benefits.

Also, the governments’ work would continue unhindered for another three years said K Ravinder Reddy, the Telangana non-gazetted officers association.