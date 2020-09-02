KCR govt failed to control COVID spread, says Cong leader

Hyderabad: The State government is not providing salaries on time to frontline COVID-19 warriors such as doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff from the past five months, alleged Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka criticised.

As part of his 10-day tour covering government hospitals across the State, he visited hospitals in Mahbubnagar, Gadwal, and Wanaparthy districts, on Monday.

He alleged that the government had failed to control the spread of Coronavirus in the State and demanded to fill with all vacancies in the government hospitals, immediately. He said patients in government hospitals had been facing problems due to lack of facilities and people were scared to visit government hospitals. He demanded that the government include the Covid-19 pandemic under Aarogyasri Health Insurance Scheme and alleged that Minister V Srinivas Goud, who belonged to the district, had failed his own people.

He alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had been supporting the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project and colluding with the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said South Telangana area would face severe drought if the GO 203 of Andhra Pradesh government was implemented and said he would to take out a ‘padayatra’ to visit the projects on Krishna basin, if necessary.