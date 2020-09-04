KCR govt failed to control the spread of COVID-19: Cong Leader

By Nihad Amani Published: 4th September 2020 2:46 pm IST
Mallu Bhatti vikramarka

Suryapet:  The state government had failed to control the spread of COVID-19 in the state, alleged the Congress leader Mallu Bhatti vikramarka.

He said that the government is neglecting the public health sector at a time when people were struggling for survival following the pandemic.

He further added, “The State government failed to prepare government hospitals to tackle the pandemic situation.”

Stating that the spread of corona virus was high in Suryapet district, he said the required medical facilities and infrastructure was not provided to Suryapet district hospital to treat COVID-19 patients. “The same situation prevails in all district government hospitals in the State,” he added.

READ:  Mohammad Ziauddin Nayyar becomes Iqbal Academy president

He questioned why Energy Minister G Jagdish Reddy, who claims to be a close associate of the Chief Minister, failed to develop facilities and infrastructure in the district government hospital which comes under his Assembly constituency.

Categories
Hyderabad News
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close