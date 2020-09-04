KCR govt failed to control the spread of COVID-19: Cong Leader

Suryapet: The state government had failed to control the spread of COVID-19 in the state, alleged the Congress leader Mallu Bhatti vikramarka.

He said that the government is neglecting the public health sector at a time when people were struggling for survival following the pandemic.

He further added, “The State government failed to prepare government hospitals to tackle the pandemic situation.”

Stating that the spread of corona virus was high in Suryapet district, he said the required medical facilities and infrastructure was not provided to Suryapet district hospital to treat COVID-19 patients. “The same situation prevails in all district government hospitals in the State,” he added.

He questioned why Energy Minister G Jagdish Reddy, who claims to be a close associate of the Chief Minister, failed to develop facilities and infrastructure in the district government hospital which comes under his Assembly constituency.