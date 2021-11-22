KCR Govt has no interest in Minority Welfare: Congress

Hyderabad: The Congress Party has blamed the Telangana government for destroying the minority institutions and alleged that on one hand appointments at the minority institutions are not made and on the other hand the state government is delaying in releasing the fun for minority institutions.

Hyderabad City Congress committee Minority Department Chairman Sameer Waliullah demanded that the state government must immediately fill the vacant posts in minority institutions. He said that for a long period the minority institutions are not having their chairmen, members and permanent officials.

Appointments were not made in the Minority Finance Corporation, Haj Committee, Urdu academy, Minority Commission, and other such important institutions.

“The Telangana chief minister has no interest in improving the performance of minority institutions,” Sameer waliullah said.

He further alleged that during the last three years the state government has not released the allocated fund of Rs 50 crores for minority Welfare. He said that 1437 posts are vacant in different minority institutions.

The Congress Committee Minority Department Chairman also reminded that the Chief Minister KCR had promised 12% reservation for Muslims. “But he has ignored Muslims in MLC elections. With the secret understanding with BJP, the Chief Minister KCR has ignored Muslims in the appointments of vice-chancellors, formation of public service commission, and Muslim representation in MLC elections,” he alleged.