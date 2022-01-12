KCR govt serious about providing higher education opportunities to all: Minority minister

Hyderabad: Telangana State Minister for Minority Welfare K Ishwar said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is serious about providing higher education opportunities to all sections of the society. “A Network of residential schools across the state has been set up for providing quality education to the poor and needy students,” the Minister said.

In an event, the Minister distributed laptops among 100 of the residential schools’ students who have obtained admission in MBBS, BDS, IIT and NIT courses. He expressed his best wishes for these students.

The laptops were distributed on behalf of the SC Development Ministry. Also on this occasion, all the students who succeeded in obtaining admission in IIT and MBBS were given cheques of Rs 50000 each while those who obtained admission in NIIT and BDS courses were given of Rs 40000.

The state government has allocated Rs.92.40 lacs for encouraging residential school students.

A total of 981 residential schools are functioning across the state where 5.40 lakh students belonging to SC,ST, OBC and minority are currently studying.

“Apart from the SSC results of these schools, the results of the Inter and degree level is also encouraging,” the Minister said, adding “this time 240 students obtained admission in MBBS, 30 students in BDS, 84 in IIT, 62 in NIT and 27 in central universities.”

The prominent among those who participated in this event were Hanuman Nayak Secretary SC residential schools Society Shridhar Pravin and others.