KCR Govt releases Rs 400 cr for new Secretariat

Posted By SM Bilal Published: 6th August 2020 7:12 pm IST

Hyderabad: In a swift move Telangana Government today released Rs 400 cr for construction of a new Secretariat in sprawling campus.A notification for tenders will be called by the officials in this regard sources said.


According to information the government has released the funds to expedite the process of construction of the new a Secretariat with modern facilities and infrastructure. Soon administrative sanction will be given for the funds to be used for the purpose.

The cabinet, which met yesterday under chairmanship of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao,has approved the design for the Secretariat. The demolition of old buildings was over and removal of debris is nearing completion it is learnt.

At this juncture the officials have held a meeting with architect from Chennai Askar Ponnu on the new Secretariat. Tenders will be called soon as directed by the KCR government.


The chief Minister has directed for facilities such as offices for himself, chief secretary, secretaries, advisors and others, conference halls, dining halls, waiting rooms and parking for all vehicles.

Categories
Hyderabad News
